KCPD chief says they’re taking new approaches to deescalate tense protests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s police chief says his department is going to trying something different at Tuesday night’s protests, in hopes of deescalating the tension.

At least 200 protesters have gathered for a fifth day of protesting at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City. Police shut down an even larger area of the Plaza to traffic.

After four nights of protests eventually deemed unlawful assemblies, Chief Rick Smith is hoping Tuesday night continues to be peaceful.

“I feel like we’re digging the same hole night after night,” Smith said. “We really want things to change.”

Smith didn’t go into a lot of details on officers’ approach, but police kept a farther distance from protesters Tuesday night and didn’t line the streets like previous nights.

He also said his officers are trying to step back when the situation gets tense and working to remove agitators trying to turn peaceful protests violent.

“I know those are just little things, but we’re constantly evaluating. We’re constantly trying to come up with the right balance,” he said.

Smith said protesters can gather at the park all night as long as they’re peaceful.

“As you can see, even tonight we’ve tried to do things different each night,” he said. “We’ve tried to modify our behavior to deescalate the behavior.”

Smith said he hears the criticisms of how his department has handled the protests.

“I am open to suggestions,” he said.

They’ve gotten suggestions from community leaders, and Smith said they’re implementing some of them.

“I think people want to be heard,” he said. “We are trying to give everyone that opportunity every night.”