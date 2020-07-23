KCPD colleagues cheer as officer shot in head moves from hospital to rehab

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday marked a milestone in the recovery of an officer who was shot in the head and critically hurt on July 2. The officer was released from Truman Medical Center surrounded by applause from fellow officers, he’s moving to an out-of-state rehab facility.

A motorcade escorted the officer’s ambulance from the hospital to an airport. Kansas City police say the facility he’s going to focuses on brain injuries in addition to neurological rehabilitation and recovery.

The officer, whose name hasn’t been released at the request of family, has continued to improve over the last three weeks, most recently getting a tracheostomy to aid his breathing as his condition was improved to stable.

The officer was shot while responding to a disturbance near 31st and Van Brunt around 4:30 p.m. on July 2 following a report of a man waving a handgun around.

The suspect ran when officers arrived and shots were fired. The officer suffered a head wound, the suspect was shot and killed. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

FOX4 will have continuing coverage on this story Thursday afternoon with the officer’s family and Truman Medical Center physicians who helped save his life holding a news conference.

As we await more from the family on Thursday, KCPD Chief Rick Smith shared a message from the mother of the wounded officer the day after he was shot.

“I was talking to the mom and she said, ‘I would like to ask the city to please play pray for peace in our city. That we need more peace in the city and not more violence,” Smith said.