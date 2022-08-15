KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An extended Kansas City police pursuit of a motorcycle, holding speeds over 90 mph for the better part of an hour, ended with an unexpected outcome.

Authorities were working under the impression that they were tailing a homicide suspect. Now investigators say the motorcycle driver was not involved.

Kansas City police continue their work to identify a suspect in a Monday morning shooting that happened near E. 25th Street and Elmwood Avenue.

A spokesperson for KCPD said it happened at about 2 a.m. Investigators did not have much to go off of and did not have a suspect description to share.

Police responded following a 911 call from a neighbor who heard gunshots. They would find a victim who was shot in the head and left in the street.

Early in the investigation, detectives were working to figure out “any” direction on the case, according to a spokesperson for KCPD.

Meanwhile, a police pursuit started on eastbound Interstate 70 following a motorcycle with a driver who was thought to be connected to the homicide.

The pursuit ended some-60 miles away near Sweet Springs, Missouri. The driver pulled over and was eventually determined not to be a suspect in the homicide case.

It’s unclear why this person was first suspected, but Saline County authorities described the outcome as a “bit of confusion” about who this suspect was. It’s also unclear why the driver of the motorcycle did not stop for police. Lafayette County authorities said that person will be charged with traffic crimes.

KCPD continues its own investigation. The name of the person killed has not yet been released.

