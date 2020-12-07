KCPD creates GoFundMe to help elderly woman defrauded of at least $75,000

As the United States gears up for another presidential election, aware of the role online disinformation played in 2016, the business of publishing false or extremist content online remains a lucrative one.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This last week, Kansas City Police report they stopped scammers after they learned they had defrauded an elderly woman of at least $75,000.

Target store employees alerted police on Dec. 2 that an elderly woman had purchased at least $60,000 worth of prepaid gift cards at their Northland stores located at Interstate 35 and Chouteau and 152 Highway and Church Road since Nov. 24. She paid in cash each time. Employees had tried to warn her that she might be a scam victim. They did not know her identity.

Police shared a photo of the woman hoping to identify her. They received tips leading to her identity within an hour. In that time, however, she had already purchased an additional $2,000 in gift cards from a Best Buy store. When the employee tried to warn her she may be getting scammed, she told the employee she feared for her life.

Officers met with her as soon as they learned who she was and where she lived. They learned the 78-year-old woman had lost a total of at least $75,000 from the bank accounts she shares with her son. The scammers had gotten access to her account, and each day they ordered her how much money to withdraw to purchase gift cards, and where to have her transfer the amount from the cards.

She initially lied to police about whom she was purchasing the cards for. She eventually revealed that the scammers told her she was being followed, and warned her not to call police, or something bad was going to happen to her or her son.

The morning of Dec. 3 detectives met with the woman, taking her to her banks to advise them of the fraud, close the accounts that had been compromised and open new ones the scammers could not access. While helping her, the scammers called. One of the detectives answered the victim’s phone. He advised the caller – who had a foreign accent – that the game was up, and they would no longer be able to victimize the woman.

Sergeant Sebastian Hanriot said the scammers knew nearly everything about the woman’s life: her son, when her mortgage would be paid off and much more. The scam started with the victim being contacted by someone who claimed to be with the FDIC and told her she “was the victim of international criminals.”

Police ask anyone with elderly loved ones to warn them of such scams. No legitimate organization or business will threaten to harm you or family members, nor will they ask for payment in gift cards. Advise them to hang up on scam callers and delete scam emails. Check in with them often to ask if they’ve received any suspicious calls or messages.

The community requested a place to donate to help the woman and her son recover some of the money they lost. Police helped them set up a GoFundMe account, if you’d like to donate.