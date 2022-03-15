KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A member of a metro police department was just named the best in Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department announced Officer J.D. Pettey was named the 2022 Missouri Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the year.

“There are thousands of officers who do hard work and good jobs every day. They’re just like me,” Pettey told the department in an interview after he found out about the honor.

The department said he was motivated to become a CIT officer following the suicides of two family members. He now works to connect people suffering from mental illnesses and substance abuse issues to resources and organizations that can help them.

Pettey also teaches other officers different intervention and de-escalation techniques.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.