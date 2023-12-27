KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some suspected thieves could be in hot water, accused of stealing used cooking oil from local restaurants.

Kansas City police detained two men for questioning after getting a call from the security director of a company who has been following their activities and says thefts have cost Ace Grease Service at least $27,000 in Kansas City the past two months.

At the Wingstop on Choteau Traffic they use an estimated 70 pounds of cooking oil a day, they work with Ace Grease Service to remove approximately 10 gallons of used cooking oil generated daily for a rebate.

“All of this is taken to our plant and its recycled and it becomes jet fuel, biodiesel whatever the market is at the time,” Ace Grease Service Security Director Wes WIlliamson explained.

But before the company can remove the used cooking oil thieves have beating them to it.

“Most of the instances we have video of they are in out of these tanks in 3 to 7 minutes.”

Ace provided surveillance video of thieves in action at the Wingstop on Chouteau last month and early Christmas Eve at Texas Toms on Linwood, the fifth time they’ve been reportedly been hit this year.

“It did look like a random truck that came up and all the sudden they had this huge hose,” Texas Tom’s Manager Coletta Corter said.

Williamson has been working with local law enforcement to try to catch the thieves, he says the first step is always education.

“Everybody just thinks its garbage its not, it’s sold on the commodities market, it’s valuable,” he said.

Used cooking oil thieves are reportedly greasing their pockets to the tune of $75 million a year nationwide, according to the North American Renderers Association.

Wiliamson said in the past two months he’s been tracking thieves in Kansas City they’ve stolen from as many as 23 restaurants a night and drained $27,000 worth of grease from his company’s containers.

“We’ll lose thousands of dollars a week from theft. What happens, since we don’t recover any oil, the restaurants’ rebates goes to $0.” Williamson said.

Finally late Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning there was a breakthrough as Kansas City Police confirm they detained two people as part of the ongoing investigation. No charges have been filed. The case is expected to be turned over to prosecutors.

Williamson says they aren’t the only ones he’s seen in videos stealing from used cooking oil containers. Ace Grease Service hopes to catch any more potential grease thieves with sticky fingers and asks if you see something suspicious around containers outside restaurants you call Ace at 1-800-473-2733 or police.