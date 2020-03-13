KCPD determines 47-year-old killed by officer didn’t have a weapon when shot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have determined that a man killed overnight by an officer was not armed when shot.

The shooting happened just 11:15 p.m. Thursday near 51st and Wabash.

According to Sgt. Jake Becchina with Kansas City Police, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 51st and Prospect for a traffic violation, but the driver didn’t immediately pull over.

Becchina said the driver, later identified as 47-year-old Donnie Sanders, eventually came to a stop in an alley nearby, between Prospect and Wabash.

Sanders got out and took off running. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Police said as Sanders approached 52nd Street just to the north, he turned toward the officer. Becchina said he allegedly raised his armed like he had a weapon.

The officer immediately gave the man multiple verbal commands to drop his weapon and get down on the ground.

Police said Sanders did not listen, and the officer eventually shot him.

But as KCPD has now confirmed after processing the scene, Sanders didn’t have a firearm or any other weapon during his encounter with the officer.

First responders took Sanders to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Police are still investigating what led up to the incident.

Police ask that anyone who heard or saw anything contact the Homicide Unit directly at (816) 234-5043.