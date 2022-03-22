KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have received a donation of more than $500,000 to pay for police body camera video to be stored for years to come.

The Kansas City Police Foundation raised the money to provide five years of storage of KCPD body cam video.

Missouri law requires police body cam video be kept for at least 30 days. Kansas City police say they store video for at least 180 days.

Police commanders say since patrol officers started wearing body cameras in November 2020, the department has worked with the city auditor to make changes in how body camera video is reviewed by supervisors.

And police say they have made improvements in processes and deployment of the surveillance tool.

“In years to come these little things we’re fixing now will ensure we don’t make these same types of missteps moving forward,” Deputy Chief Michael Hicks said. “Now we have more storage, so we are good for years to come.”

Kansas City police also received a federal grant at the end of last year to purchase 400 more body cameras.

The investigations bureau is currently working on a plan to equip detectives with those cameras. Once deployed, Kansas City police will have a total of 1,290 body cameras.

