KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have found someone shot outside one of their patrol divisions Friday.

KCPD confirmed officials found one person with critical injuries from a shooting outside the Central Patrol Division near Linwood Boulevard and Forest Avenue.

It is not clear yet if the shooting happened near the patrol division or somewhere else.

Police said they have not taken any suspects into custody at this time.

FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.