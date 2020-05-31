KCPD finds stashes of bricks and rocks around Plaza and Westport during protests Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Missouri police are reporting they have discovered stashes of bricks and rocks in and round the Country Club Plaza and Westport to be used during a riot as people protest the death of George Floyd.

Police are asking anyone who sees anything suspicious like this to call or text 911 and they can remove them.

“This keeps everyone safe and allows your voice to continue to be heard,” the department said on Twitter Sunday.

We have learned of & discovered stashes of bricks and rocks in & around the Plaza and Westport to be used during a riot. If you see anything like this, you can text 911 and let us know so we can remove them. This keeps everyone safe and allows your voice to continue to be heard. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 31, 2020

Floyd, a black man who was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police. On Friday, former Officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on his neck as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe, was charged in his murder.

Protests initially broke out in Minneapolis after Floyd’s death but have since spread across the nation in the days since.

Saturday night, peaceful protests in the Plaza quickly turned violent as people began throwing frozen water bottles and rocks at police officers.

Police said 85 people were arrested Saturday and every officer working the area was struck, sending two to the hospital.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has declared a State of Emergency in response to the protests around the state that he described as creating hazards that are beyond the abilities of local authorities to manage.

The declaration activates the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Highway Patrol to help supplement local police forces.