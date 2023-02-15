A KCPD helicopter shows a sea of red in downtown Kansas City as Chiefs fans make their way towards the parade route.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A sea of red is growing in downtown Kansas City as thousands of Chiefs fans make their way towards Union Station.

Kansas City leaders expect thousands of Chiefs fans to gather downtown for Wednesday for the Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally.

Kansas City Missouri police tweeted a video shot from one of the department’s helicopters showing a growing crowd of fans roughly an hour and a half before the start of the parade.

Our helicopter view, from Union Station north on Grand.



Less than two hours from the parade! pic.twitter.com/yKEW2bvK6j — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 15, 2023

The Chiefs’ Championship Parade will begin at noon Wednesday and travel from the River Market down Grand Boulevard. Once the parade ends, the party will continue with a rally at Union Station around 1:45 p.m. FOX4 crews will be along the parade route and at the rally. You can watch all the excitement online at fox4kc.com.