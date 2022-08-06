KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 4 p.m. this afternoon, officers were called to the 3000 block of E. 49th St. in regards to a cutting.

Upon arrival, officers found one man in the stairwell of an apartment complex who had been stabbed. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any any information, you are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or if you want to remain anonymous you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Police are offering up to a $25,000 reward for an arrest in this case.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.