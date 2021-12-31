KCPD identified suspect vehicle in Wednesday morning hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police department has identified the suspect vehicle in the early morning Wednesday hit-and-run.

Investigators say the bicyclist was riding eastbound in the outside lane when he was hit by a passing vehicle around 1:12 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

During the investigation, police say the suspect vehicle is a newer model black, possibly a Chevrolet Spark or Honda Fit style vehicle with front-end damage. 

The vehicle was seen in the area of Independence Ave. and Wilson Road before the crash and was last seen going north on I-435 after the crash.

Anyone who has any information should contact the TIPS Hotline or the Traffic Investigation Section at 816-482-8296.

