KCPD identifies man shot and killed near 79th and Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday Kansas City police identified a man who was shot and killed late on Thanksgiving night in the area of 79th and Troost.

Investigators say the victim is 33-year-old Paul Long.

KCPD previously reported that officers were called just before 11 p.m. last Thursday after someone heard shots, and found Long suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency responders took him to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Investigators are still looking for witnesses and any clues to help them solve this case. There’s still no suspect description.

If you have information that will lead to an arrest, call the homicide unit at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. You may be eligible for a $25,000 reward.

There have been 168 homicides in Kansas City so far in 2020.