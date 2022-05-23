KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department reports the victim in a homicide Sunday was a 17-year-old boy.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 p.m. near East 79th Street and Campbell Street.

When officers arrived on scene they located the 17-year-old victim in the street unresponsive.

EMS responded to the scene and the victim was declared dead.

The victim was identified Monday as Rahsan Stenson.

Preliminary investigation indicates Stenson was at the location in contact with someone in an unknown vehicle when a disturbance led to shots being fired from the vehicle and the victim was struck.

The unknown suspect vehicle then left the scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

