KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are in a standoff situation with a possible homicide suspect early Friday evening.

Officers were in the area near E. 59th Terrace and Norfleet Road when they saw a suspect wanted in regard to a homicide investigation.

Police said the suspect went inside a home and officers called for a standoff to bring additional tactical resources to the scene, including negotiators.

Several people have left the residence and cooperated with officers, according to KCPD.

It is believed there is one more person inside the home with the suspect who is believed to be armed.

Negotiators are attempting to contact the suspect in an attempt to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.

