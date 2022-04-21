KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police have a home surrounded Thursday night after a shooting left one person seriously injured.

The shooting was reported just after 6 a.m. in the area of E. 81st Street and Wayne Avenue.

Police said the suspect involved in the shooting is believed to be inside a house nearby.

The victim is reported to be in critical condition at this time.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.

