KCPD, Independence PD investigating a shooting involving a juvenile

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City and Independence Police Department are investigating a shooting that involved a juvenile.

The Independence Public Information Officer Jack Taylor said both police departments are unsure where the incident took place, and it’s an ongoing investigation.

According to Taylor, officers are currently in the area and interviewing witnesses near Highway 24 and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The victim is a 13-year-old female and is currently in critical condition.

This is a developing story, and FOX4 will update when more information is available.