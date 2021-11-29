KCPD investigate dead body found in vacant lot as a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department responded to calls of a body found in a vacant lot and are investigating it as a homicide.

Police were called to the lot in the 8100 block of Independence Avenue at about 10 a.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the body of an male and called detectives.

Police say the circumstances are “sufficiently suspicious” prompting them to investigate it as a homicide.

Medical examiners are working to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with any information in regards to the incident is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS.