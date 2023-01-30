KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway Monday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. officers were called to the area. After surveying the area police discovered a victim with gunshot wounds in a vehicle just north of east 55th Street and Cleveland Ave.

EMS responded and declared the victim dead at the scene. Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or submit an anonymous tip by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.