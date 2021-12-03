KCPD investigate homicide at 60th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department are investigating a homicide in the area of 60th Street and Prospect Avenue.

At about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, police were called for a welfare check for a male that was unresponsive at the scene.

When police arrived, they found the man in the parking lot of a business unresponsive. The business was not open at the time.

Kansas City police initially investigated the incident as a suspicious death, but homicide detectives were called to the scene after preliminary investigation.

Police have closed Prospect Avenue from both direction at this time as detectives continue to investigate and speak with potential witnesses.

KCPD is asking anyone who was in the area late Thursday night or early Friday morning, or has any information on the incident to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.