KCPD investigate homicide at townhome complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide at a townhome complex in south Kansas City.

Police were called to the 13200 block of Wornall Road near Martin City and have closed off access to the parking lot of the complex.

The call came in at about 3:30 a.m. for a disturbance involving shots fired inside a residence.

When officers arrived on scene, they were told that an armed person was inside.

A standoff started and while police gathered information from witnesses, they were told that a person had been shot inside.

Officers made their way into the townhome and found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to canvas witnesses for information. Anyone with additional details on the incident is urged to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

FOX4 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update the story when they become available.