KCPD investigate homicide in apartment complex parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex parking lot early Tuesday morning.

Just after 12:40 a.m., police were called to the 8700 block of N Kansas Place on reports of a shooting.

Officers found an unresponsive victim in the parking lot of the Barrewoods Apartments with apparent gunshot wounds.

The adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCPD detectives continue to speak with witnesses and process the scene for evidence.

Anyone who has any information on the shooting is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.