KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after finding a body at an apartment Sunday night.

Police were called to the apartment in the 2900 block of Wabash Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. on calls of an unresponsive person.

On scene, police found the body of a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medical examiners continue to investigate the circumstances of the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call Homicide Detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

