KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead from physical trauma on the pavement near Armour Boulevard and Broadway Boulevard.

Officers were called to the area at about 5 a.m. on reports of a man on the ground needing medical attention.

Once on scene, police found the man suffering trauma.

The cause of death remains under investigation. Preliminary investigations lead police to believe that the incident will be investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing incident and FOX4 will update this story as details become available.

