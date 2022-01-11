KCPD investigates after body found in burned building on Elmwood Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a death after a body was found in a burned building in the 2800 block of Elmwood Avenue.

According to Jorge Arcila, who says he found the body and alerted police, the body is his friend he had been searching for after losing contact.

Arcila said his friend had been homeless and was living inside the building with two others before it burned down on December 31, 2021.

He said the other two people got out safely, but lost contact with his friend.

He decided to go looking for his friend Monday night and found the body and called police.

FOX4 has reached out to the Kansas City Fire Department and police department for more information and to confirm details. We will update this story when more details become available.