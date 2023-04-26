KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Police are investigating a homicide after a robbery led to a fatal shooting in south Kansas City.

Around 1 p.m. on March 2, police were called to a home in the 5800 block of E. 100th St. for a shooting. Once on scene, officers discovered a victim with gunshot wounds inside a nearby vehicle.

Police then located a second person with gunshot wounds inside the home. Emergency crews took both victims to an area hospital in critical condition.

After speaking with witnesses, detectives determined a robbery prompted the shooting. KCPD took Maya J. Ward into custody at the scene.

Ward has been charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree assault.

One of the victims, later identified as 42-year-old Terrance Blewett, died at the hospital on March 15.

Detectives will work with the prosecutor’s office to review the potential for additional charges.