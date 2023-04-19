KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City police are searching for a driver involved in a deadly crash Tuesday night.

Police say a black Jeep Grand Cherokee was speeding on Troost Avenue when it crossed over the double yellow line in the road, hitting a black Nissan Altima head on.

The driver of the Jeep continued southbound on Troost hitting a gold Lexus ES 300 traveling southbound.

Police say motorcyclist laid his Honda Shadow down to avoid being hit in the collision.

The driver of the Jeep drove off, escaping the scene. Emergency crews pronounced the driver of the Nissan dead at the scene.

The driver of the Lexus refused medical treatment at the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital. Police say the motorcyclist is in stable condition.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.