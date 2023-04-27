KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after one person was killed shooting in Wednesday night.

Around 10 p.m. police were called to the 800 block of Prospect Avenue for a shooting. Once officers arrived on scene, they located a person with gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police have not released any additional information on a potential suspect or what may have led up to the shooting. KCPD has not yet identified the victim.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is encouraged to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or submit an anonymous tip by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.