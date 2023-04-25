KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after discovering a trauma victim lying in the street Tuesday morning.

Just before 1:45 a.m. Tuesday police were called to E. 39th St. and Spruce Ave. for someone down in the street.

When officers arrived, the located a victim with trauma wounds just south of E. 41st St. and Spruce Ave. Emergency crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified. Police have not released any information on a potential suspect, or what may have led up to the incident.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call detectives at 816-234-5043, or submit an anonymous tip at 816-474-TIPS.