KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homicide investigation in underway after one person was killed near 87th St. and I-435 in south Kansas City Tuesday morning.

Police say just before 5 a.m. they received a call for an armed party in the 8600 block of Hillcrest Road. When officers arrived on scene they discovered one deceased victim.

Police have not released information on the cause of the death or a potential suspect. The exit ramp from southbound I-435 onto 87th Street is closed due to the investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.