KCPD investigates late Sunday night shooting as suspicious

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night as a suspicious death.

Officers were called to the 5500 block of Saida Street on reports of a shooting. They found a man inside a home with gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews responded and the man was declared deceased.

KCPD said they are investigating the death as suspicious at this time and detectives are looking to speak with witnesses.

Any one with information is urged to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.