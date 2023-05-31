KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in Kansas City Wednesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. Kansas City police responded to the 3800 block of NW 63rd Terrace for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found a car that had crashed into a pole. Inside the vehicle police found a man with gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene. KCPD has not yet identified the victim.

Police have not released any additional details about a potential suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has more information about the incident is encouraged to call Homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or submit a tip anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.