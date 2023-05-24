KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City police are investigating after two people were hurt in a shooting Tuesday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m. officers were called to 64th St. and Manchester Ave.

Police say one person was critically injured in the shooting and another person was hurt, but their injuries were considered non-life threatening. Emergency crews took both victims to an area hospital for treatment.

KCPD has not released information on a potential suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.