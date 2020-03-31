KCPD investigating 2 separate homicides, one at construction site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred Tuesday morning.

Police said the first happened at a construction site along NE 47th Terrace, which is just west of I-435 and Worlds of Fun.

The second happened near 43rd and Askew.

Police did not release any further details in either case. FOX4 will provide updates as they are confirmed.

Police ask that anyone with information about either of the homicides to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

