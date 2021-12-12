KCPD investigating overnight hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say one person suffered serious injuries and another was critically injured after an early Sunday morning crash.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday near Highway 71 and E. 39th Street.

A white Cadillac SUV was traveling north on the off-ramp from Highway 71 when it failed to stop at a red light. The SUV then struck a Ford car that was traveling on E. 39th and had a green light.

The impact caused both cars to flip onto their sides. The four occupants in the Cadillac are described as black males who fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police say six people were in the Ford vehicle, two in the front row, two in the rear row of seats, and two were in the rear cargo area that contained no seats or safety features.

The front right seat female passenger suffered serious injuries. In addition, one of the rear male passengers was critically injured.

According to the report, the driver of the Ford is under investigation for impairment.