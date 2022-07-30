KANSAS CITY Mo. — Kansas City Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning.

Investigators said officers were called to the 600 block of Cypress Ave around 8 a.m. in regard to a medical nature. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from apparent trauma.

EMS responded to the scene and declared the victim deceased.

Detectives are currently processing the scene for evidence and canvassing for potential witnesses and video.

If you have any information call detectives at 816-234-5043. Or you can remain anonymous by calling the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

