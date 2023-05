KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City police are investigating after a body was discovered inside a burning vehicle Tuesday morning.

Around 3:55 a.m. Kansas City firefighters were called to 908 NE 82nd Terrace for a car fire. After crews extinguished the fire, they discovered a body inside the vehicle and contacted KCPD to investigate.

