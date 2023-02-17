KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after an officer was hit inside his patrol car.

Friday morning Kansas City police were called to a fire at the vacant Smith-Hale Middle School building in the Loma Vista neighborhood. Around 7:45 a.m. a vehicle hit a KCPD patrol car while the officer was helping with traffic at the fire.

The officer and the other driver were uninjured in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle has been detained for questioning.

This is the second car crash involving a KCPD officer this week. Officer James Muhlbauer, a 20-year veteran of the department, was killed in a crash Wednesday night while on patrol near Grove Park.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.