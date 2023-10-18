KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night.

KCPD was called to 65th and Paseo around 9 p.m., where they found a woman lying on the sidewalk. When EMS arrived at the scene, they pronounced her dead.

According to KCPD, the woman was found with bodily trauma. Responders did not give details on what happened leading up to the woman’s death.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no immediate risk to the public.

If you know anything, you are asked to contact the police or call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.