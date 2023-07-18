KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after police found a man fatally shot in the parking lot of a Kansas City apartment complex Monday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m. officers were called to the 10300 block of E. 42nd Street for a shooting.

Once on scene police found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Stonegate Meadows Apartment complex.

EMS took the man to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

KCPD has not yet identified the victim. Police have not released any additional information about a potential suspect, or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has more information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.