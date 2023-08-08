KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot in the front yard of a Kansas City home Monday night.

Around 11:40 p.m. officers were called to the area of 59th Street and The Paseo on a sound of gunshots call.

When police arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home near 59th Street and Virginia Avenue.

Officers provided medical aid until EMS arrived on scene. Emergency crews took the man to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

KCPD has not yet identified the victim in the shooting. Police have not provided any additional information on a potential suspect or what may have lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with more information is asked to call detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.