Woman on ATV shot, killed near Bennington and Red Bridge Road, KC police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating another homicide Wednesday night after a woman on an ATV was shot and killed in Kansas City.

The deadly shooting happened near Bennington Avenue and Red Bridge Road around 7:45 p.m.

Police said the woman had a dog with her while she was riding the ATV, but they are still trying to learn more about what led up to the shooting.

It’s the second deadly shooting in Kansas City in less than an hour Wednesday night.

KCPD is also investigating another homicide that happened just after 7 p.m. near 27th Street and Chestnut Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man’s body in between some houses. The man had been shot to death.

Witnesses told police that a suspect left the scene in a green Pontiac. Police were later able to find that vehicle and take a suspect into custody.

Anyone with information on either homicide is asked to call the KCPD homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.