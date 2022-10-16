KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 2 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to NE 48th St. and Randolph Road in regard to a medical nature unknown.

Upon arrival, law enforcement was flagged by citizens just north of the intersection.

The citizens led the officers into the woods where they found two victims suffering from apparent trauma.

Both victims were pronounced dead at scene. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or you can contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).