KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a woman who had been shot was found dead inside a home Tuesday night.

The incident was reported just after 8 p.m. near E. 49th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the woman who had been shot and began CPR. She was then pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time police are considering this a death investigation.

Detectives are looking for witnesses and asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

