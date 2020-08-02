KCPD investigating after woman shot and killed early Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a woman was found dead early Sunday morning.

At about 4 a.m. officers responded to a home in the area of Gregory and Bales. When they arrived on scene they located a female victim who had been shot. She was declared dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Detectives are attempting to locate witnesses and investigate what led to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.