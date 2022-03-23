KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are on the scene of a crash Wednesday night that has left one woman dead and three others injured following a police chase.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. near Truman Road and Prospect Avenue.

Police said the driver of a blue Dodge Caliber, involved in a carjacking at 45th Street and Cleveland, was being chased by KCPD officers going west on Truman Road.

A Z Trip vehicle was going south and was stopped waiting to turn left when it was hit by the front of the suspect vehicle after it ran a red light.

A female passenger in the Z Trip vehicle died from injuries sustained in the crash shortly after arriving at an area hospital.

The driver of the Z Trip vehicle was taken to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Two juvenile males in the suspect vehicle were taken to an area hospital, one of them is reported to have critical injuries.

Police say the roadway is closed in all directions due to the crash.

KCPD is asking that people avoid the area while they investigate the crash.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash can call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.

