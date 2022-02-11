KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Friday night.

The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. near E. 89th Street and Troost Avenue.

Police said the victim was crossing Troost Avenue, just south of 89th Street when they were hit by the driver of a truck heading southbound.

The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Police said E. 89th Street and Troost Avenue is closed in all directions while officers investigation the scene.

The suspect vehicle scene in the photo above is described as a white truck with cowl lights. Police said it may have moderate front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.