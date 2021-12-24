KCPD investigating deadly shooting Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday morning.

Police were dispatched to a shooting call to a residence near 41st Street and Monroe Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Police say the caller directed officers to the yard of the residence, where an adult male had been found with gunshot wounds.

The victim was found unresponsive at the scene, and when EMS arrived, they declared him dead.

“Homicide detectives are canvassing the area at this time, hoping to get additional information from anyone that may have heard or seen anything helpful to their investigation,” the spokesperson said. “Right now, they will be working hard to determine the victim’s identity and if they live near here or were visiting anyone here to help get a better idea of what may have taken place.”

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they should contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline.