KCPD investigating deadly shooting in area of 79th and Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide detectives are looking for the person who shot and killed a man late on Thanksgiving night in the area of 79th and Troost.

KCPD says officers were called just before 11 p.m. after someone heard shots, and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency responders took him to a hospital, but he died from his injuries. The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and any clues to help them solve this case. So far there’s no suspect description.

If you have information that will lead to an arrest, call the homicide unit at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. You may be eligible for a $25,000 reward.